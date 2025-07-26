Tim Burton teases another collaboration with Lady Gaga after 'Wednesday'

Lady Gaga to feature as legendary teacher 'Rosaline Rotwood' in hit series

Beetlejuice director Tim Burton has shared an exciting update about his next project.

The 66-year-old filmmaker’s Netflix series Wednesday season 2 is set to release in two parts in August and September featuring Jenna Ortega.

Last year in November, it was confirmed that Lady Gaga has been added to the cast of the popular show.

She is said to appear in the second part of the series as legendary teacher Rosaline Rotwood at Nevermore Academy, who specializes in dark arts.

At Giffoni Film Festival, Tim was asked what it was like working with Gaga.

“Honestly, she’s an amazing artist, and I just worked with her on Wednesday a little bit,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also unveiled about working on something else with the Abracadabra singer by saying, “And I’ve done something else with her.”

He further praised the 39-year-old global icon as he said, “She’s just an inspiring artist, so I feel very connected to her,” he continued.

“Just for me, it’s exciting to work with an artist that I respect and admire. I’m not a musician, I’m not a music person, but she’s a real artist, and that was very inspiring to me”, said the Corpse Bride creator.

Wednesday 2 is slated to stream on Netflix on August 6. Meanwhile, half of the show will premiere on September 3.