Liam Neeson reveals Pamela Anderson's first impression: 'There was no ‘hi’...'

Taken famed Liam Neeson will be sharing screen with the Pamela Anderson in the upcoming film, The Naked Gun.

Neeson will be seen in an unusual role in the Akiva Schaffer’s directed action comedy as it features the 73-year-old star as chaotic Detective Frank Drebin Jr. who must solve a murder case to prevent the police department from shutting down.

In promotional interview with PEOPLE, Liam and Pamela were questioned about their first impressions about each other.

“I thought, oh my God, she is so easy on the eyes,” admitted the A-Team star of his first impressions of his co-star Anderson.

Neeson confessed that he instantly felt connected with Pamela.

“I was really taken with your ‘there-ness’, you were absolutely there. There was no ‘hi’ I knew we had a chemistry from very early on”, he said.

Meanwhile, the 58-year-old also agreed that her chemistry with Liam instantly hit off.

During the chat, the Absolution actor also shared a shocking insight about his iconic scene from the film’s trailer, in which he wore a school uniform with a miniskirt.

“We rehearsed the fight scenes, a silly fight scene. Yes, I asked for my skirt to be shorter”, the actor said.

The Naked Gun is set to release on August 1.