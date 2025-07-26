'The Hunger Games' stars Iris Apatow, Edvin Ryding in upcoming movie

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ welcomes Iris Apatow, Edvin Ryding in next film

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is finally entering the production phase as the casting is now completed.

The film adaptation of Sunzanne Collins’ prequel of the series has now welcomed Iris Apatow and Edvin Ryding, who will be playing Proserpina and Vitus, two Capitol University students.

The duo will be mentors for the District 12 Tributes, 24 years before the Hunger Games events, centering around the narrative of 50th victor, Haymitch Abernathy.

Apatow and Ryding have joined a star-studded cast, with Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Jesse Plemons, Billy Porter and Lili Taylor, as well as Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace and Ben Wang, among others.

The movie is scheduled for worldwide release on November 20, 2026, and is directed by Francis Lawrence, who has directed all movies in the franchise after the first.

The five previously released films have ruled the box office at $3.3 billion revenue.

The newly joined cast members, Apatow and Ryding, are famous for their roles in Tell Me Lies, Young Werther, and Unstable, alongside Young Royals, respectively.