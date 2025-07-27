Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper pay on-stage tribute to Ozzy Osbourne as ‘Hollywood Vampires’

Johnny Depp steps up to pay surprising tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Johnny Depp stepped up to pay a surprising tribute to Ozzy Osbourne alongside Alice Cooper as they appeared on stage as the Hollywood Vampires.

Alice remembered the late Black Sabbath star during the Hollywood Vampires' tour in London on Friday, July 25, as the duo performed Black Sabbath's 1970 hit Paranoid.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star joined the 77-year-old midway through the performance, wearing a bandana and blue-lens sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Alice sported a T-shirt with the Prince of Darkness' name, dedicating the performance to the late legend.

In a viral video, the superstar shouted, "Let's hear it for Ozzy!"

This comes hot on the heels of Ozzy’s sudden death on July 22 at the age of 76.

His death was announced by his family in a personal statement that read, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time."

On the professional front, the late artist delivered a spectacular final performance alongside Black Sabbath after 20 years.