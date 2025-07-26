Bella Ramsey breaks silence on ‘The Last of Us’ season 3 return

Bella Ramsey breaks silence on return to ‘The Last of Us’ season 3

Bella Ramsey talked about The Last of Us season two experience and shared whether she will return in the upcoming season three.

Ramsey, who played Ellie Williams in the show relayed her experience about filming and surviving such a gruelling shoot.

In an interview with the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, she expressed her disbelief over how she managed filming season two.

"I'm like, how the hell did I manage to do that? It’s so exhausting, physically and emotionally."

She added, "You just sort of do it because you have to. And and was supported by the crew and the team."

Talking about the responsibility of being a lead role, the Games of Throne star said, "Being number one on the call sheet as an actor is like, you're the head of acting department. There’s something in that responsibility that I really enjoy."

Series creator and executive producer Neil Druckmann recently announced their exit from the show.

Following the major changes in season three, she addressed her own role in the next instalment.

"The world of The Last of Us is his creation, and so his voice and creative input. It doesn’t just go away in Season 3 because he’s not as actively involved. It will always be his creation," she said about Druckmann.

As for her character Ellie's screen time in The Last of Us Season 3, Ramsey gave a cryptic response, "I sort of know, but I cannot tell you, I am afraid."

The Last of Us season 3 will be premiered somewhere in 2027.