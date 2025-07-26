Chad Michael Murray reflects on ‘A Cinderella Story’ sequel

Chad Michael Murray hinted at A Cinderella Story sequel 20 years since its original release.

Murray starred as Austin Ames, a high school quarter back who begins an anonymous online romance with someone he knows as "Princeton Girl," unaware she’s Sam Montgomery the diner waitress he dislikes.

In an interview with the Entertainment Tonight, the Gilmore Girls actor revealed that he has thoroughly thought on how the sequel should unfold instead of being just basic.

"As an artist, you sit and you contemplate and you think of a million stories," he said talking about the endless creative ideas that came to him.

He said, "It’s either a sequel to something you’ve done, a continuation, a spin-off, a new concept, a new idea, something you want to write, a graphic novel, a comic book, a movie, you know, it’s everything."

Talking about possible second instalment of the film also starring Hilary Duff, he said, "I love Austin Ames, and I think that’s one of the main reasons I’d want to step in his shoes again."

The Freaky Friday actor went on to share the plot for part that he has thought of.

"I think the way that I would do it would be, as love does in high school, it doesn’t work out. Most of the time, they’ve gone separate ways," he said.

Murray continued, "They've had their lives. Maybe my character [Austin] would be a teacher at this point, an English teacher back at the school, and maybe Hilary [Duff]'s character [Sam] got married, had kids [and] it didn’t work out."

He went on to say, "And now her daughter happens to be in my class, and you do a dual Cinderella story, where she’s a little shy, and she maybe doesn’t fit in. And [my character] nurtures that. And blah, blah, blah. I think that would be something to tell."

As of now the sequel doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon, however Murray is returning as Jake, Anna Colema's (Lindsey Lohan) high school love interest. The film Freakier Friday is slated for release on August 8.