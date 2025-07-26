'Fantastic Four' star's secret relationship with model revealed

Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn features in 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Fantastic Four actor has been allegedly dating model named Amelia Zerbe.

Reportedly, he was spotted on a date with the model following his split with former partner Doja Cat.

Joseph Quinn was captured having a night with Zerbe at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

However, he wants to keep his romance low-key and so he made all efforts to keep the outing under wraps and extremely private.

Sources claim, “Joseph and Amelia were really low key and, when they left, they made sure they went separately.”

“He went ahead and got into the car before Amelia joined him”, the insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column.

Reportedly, it looked like they were on a date but did not want anyone to notice them.

Meanwhile, a bystander also noticed them together on the Londo date, who then told the publication that “they looked like they were together. They were acting like a couple.”

"He had his arm around her, then she put her arm around him. He kissed her on the head at one point”, the eyewitness said.

Work Wise, Quinn just made his debut in MCU as Human Torch in Fantastic Four: First Steps.