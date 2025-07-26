Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby can't keep their hands off of each other

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby kept their hand holding streak alive despite raising eyebrows with "very handsy" interviews.

Amid the buzz of Fantastic Four: First Steps co-stars' intimate appearances the 50-year-old actor posted a series of behind the scenes snapshots from the new marvel movie set, showing the cast having some fun.

The cover photos featured the four leads—Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pascal, and Kirby—posing in their space suits, with Pascal and Kirby, 37, drawing attention as they stood close together with their hands intertwined.

The other photos and video in the carousel captured other cast members and crew enjoying and laughing together on the set.

"Blue with us, Blue with you," The Last Of Us actor captioned his Instagram post, punctuated with a series of dark and light blue hearts emoji and some related hashtags.

The post came just as Kirby and Pascal are making headlines for their off-screen chemistry during the film’s press tour, appearing far closer with each other than with the rest of the cast.

A social media user took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a compilation of their seemingly PDA moments.

The handsy body language left fans dumbfounded and convinced the The Materialists actor and Kirby, who is engaged to Paul Rabil, might be more than just friends.

A fan noted, "this is crazy," while another commented, "Very handsy."