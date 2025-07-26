Rachel Zegler makes strong comeback in 'Evita' after brief illness

Rachel Zegler returned to London's West End stage as Eva Perón in Evita after a brief health scare.

Just one night after stepping out from the middle of the show on Thursday, July 24, the Snow White star resumed her role on Friday, July 25, at the South Bank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

The 24-year-old received praise for her strong comeback, continuing what marks a milestone moment in her career.

Evita is not only Zegler’s West End debut but also her first stage role since winning a Golden Globe for her breakout performance in West Side Story.

The production, directed by Jamie Lloyd, is a stripped-down revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s iconic rock opera.

Ahead of the weekend, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actress took to Instagram Stories to repost clips and photos from friends who were in the audience.

One video showed her taking a final bow in a stunning white sequined gown.

During Thursday’s show, Zegler’s sudden exit prompted her understudy, Bella Brown, step into the lead role after intermission.

Brown, who originally portrayed the Mistress, earned a five-minute standing ovation for her performance, especially for her rendition of Don't Cry for Me Argentina.

Upon returning to the stage, the following day, Zegler performed the same iconic balcony scene in Act 2, belting Don't Cry for Me Argentina.