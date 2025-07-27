Jennifer Aniston confronts 'old wounds' with new career move

Jennifer Aniston faces disturbing memories as she gets ready for new project

Jennifer Aniston has chosen to do a movie which hits too close to home for her as it resonates with her relationship to her late mother.

Jennifer and Nancy Dow had a complicated relationship up until her death in 2016, and although the Friends star has moved forward, the movie adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s book, I’m Glad My Mom Died, might rehash her wounds from the past.

Speaking of her decision to do the movie, an insider said, "This was a story that made Jen laugh and cry. She just had to do it. So she partnered up with Jennette and got Apple TV on board," as reported by RadarOnline.

Aniston will be playing the mom in the movie, but friends have warned, "Make no mistake, this role is not going to be easy for her. It's going to be painful and laborious."

The source added, "Jennifer puts on a brave face regarding her mom, but everyone knows she's still disturbed by how it went down. Nancy lived in crappy conditions at a badly kept apartment in Toluca Lake, and she died very unhappy, very alone and financially in trouble.”

They concluded that "Jen doing a show called I'm Glad My Mom Died is going to open up a lot of old wounds – and her friends just hope she'll be able to handle it."