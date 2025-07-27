Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce welcome newborn fan to ‘Swiftie’ Kingdom

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce inspire adorable tribute with baby namesake

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have inspired some truly devoted fans so much so that two die-hard supporters recently named their baby girl after the famous couple.

Liberty Hospital in Missouri, which proudly delivered the young Swiftie, couldn’t keep the joyful news to themselves and decided to share it with the world.

The hospital posted on Facebook to celebrate the birth of the beautiful baby girl, who was named in honor of the superstar couple on Friday, July 25.

Alongside a photo of the newborn next to Travis Kelce’s #87 Chiefs jersey, the post read: “We are so excited to announce the birth of the youngest Swiftie and newest member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Red Kingdom! Kelce Taylor is officially in her newborn era.”

In the comments section, the hospital added, “Our nurses say that baby Kelce loves her own special name.”

While fans are going absolutely gaga over the news, the “It” couple has yet to comment on the tribute.

For the unversed, Travis recently shared photos with the love of his life as he continues to enjoy the NFL off-season.







