‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ star reveals sequel in work

My Best Friend’s Wedding star Dermot Mulroney revealed that a sequel is in the works.
Nearly three decades after the most beloved romantic-comedies of the ’90s came to an end, the actor who played Michael O'Neal, best friend of Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts), revealed "there is talk of a sequel."
Mulroney just teased the sequel and kept further details under wrap as he claimed, "I know nothing about it."
"Last I heard, quote, lawyers were talking, unquote," he clarified to the New York Post.
My Best Friend’s Wedding, which starred Roberts, Cameron Diaz and Rupert Everett, was helmed by P.J. Hogan.
The 1997 rom-com unfolded with Roberts and Mulroney playing Julianne and Michael, childhood friends who made a deal to marry each other if they were both to stay single by 28.
Days before her 28th birthday, Michael announces he’s marrying 20-year old Kimberly (Diaz), which made Julianne realise the fact that she’s in love with her best friend.
Eventually, she begins plotting to sabotage the wedding but her plans fail miserably. In the end, she’s forced to confess everything.
Kimberly and Michael reconcile and go through with the wedding, with Julianne attending as the Maid of Honor.
