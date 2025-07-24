'Freakier Friday' star Chad Michael Murray reacts to hair ‘obsession’

Chad Michael Murray spilled the secret behind the hair fans have been obsessed with since his days as a teen heartthrob in One Tree Hill.

Recently while walking the red carpet at the Freakier Friday premiere, Murray, 43, played coy when asked if he was aware of the fans’ obsession with his iconic hair.

"I have no idea how to answer that question. I have God and my dad to thank," he said, jokingly adding that it is "probably going to get its own credit in the picture and we're going to keep it."

In addition to crediting God and his father, the A Cinderella Story star divulged one more unexpected factor behind his flowing locks linked to the COVID-19: quarantine.

"This wouldn’t be like that if it wasn’t for COVID and locking yourself indoors and just growing it, letting it go," Murray told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, July 22, during the Freaky Friday sequel Los Angeles premiere.

Murray played Anna Coleman's (Lindsay Lohan) crush, Jake, in the original 2003 film. He is reprising his role in the new sequel, which is slated to premiere on August 8.