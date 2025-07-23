Vanessa Kirby thanks Jake Gyllenhaal, Sebastian Stan for 'Fantastic Four'

Vanessa Kirby marks her Marvel debut alongside Pedro Pascal

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning star Vanessa Kirby has just featured in her first ever Marvel film, Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The 37-year-old actress is all set to play Sue Storm in the new MCU movie along with Pedro Pascal, who is going to play Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic.

In an exclusive interview, when the star cast of the movie was asked if there were people they would want to thank for their debut in Marvel.

Kirby, without any hesitation, opened that she spoke to Jake Gyllenhaal and Sebastain Stan for the film and she would like to thank them for helping her with the movie.

She told ScreenRant's Ash Crossan, “I did. I spoke to Jake Gyllenhaal, who did Spiderman. He's a really, really old friend, and [I spoke to] Sebastian Stan, also an old friend, and they were so helpful.”

The Hobbs & Shaw star admitted that Marvel is a "different universe" and so she believed in taking help from people who have been a vital part of this world.

Vanessa continued, “It's incredible to be with them on Avengers and watch them do it. We are the newbies, so we needed the advice, I think.”

Directed by Matt Shakman, the action sci-fi is coming to theatres this Friday, July 25.