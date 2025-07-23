Jamie Lee Curtis reveals what it’s like to attend the Oscars as a nominee

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently confessed she never thought about earning an Oscar in her decades-long career.

In a new cover story for AARP The Magazine, the True Lies actress recounted attending the 95th Academy Awards in 2023, when she won her first Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“What you don't know about that experience was a bigger story,” she told the outlet.

Jamie also opened up about seating arrangements that was a big surprise for her.

“As soon as Ke [Huy Quan] and Steph Hsu and Michelle Yeoh came and sat in the same row, I literally walked up to each one of them and I went, ‘Ke, where are we?’ And he said, ‘We're at the Oscars.’ ‘And where are you sitting?’ And he said, ‘In the front row,’” recalled the 66-year-old.

Jamie revealed that she and her fellow Everything Everywhere nominees “never, ever, ever, ever, ever thought that they would be sitting in the front row at the Academy Awards as nominees”.

“That moment for me was the whole thing. It was mind-blowing. And still is,” added the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jamie reflected on how the industry used to work earlier in her career.

“I was raised in show business, a business that is ageist, misogynist and pigeonholing,” she told AARP.

Jamie further said, “I’ve watched the sad reality when show business no longer wants you. I watched it with my parents [Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis], who went from the height of their intense fame to nobody wanting them anymore.”

However, in her 60s, the actress described “constant curiosity” as her “freedom”.

“I am more alive today than I was when I was 37 years old,” she said. “Or 47. Or 57. Way more alive,” she concluded.