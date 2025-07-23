Pedro Pascal admits taking help from Chris Evans for 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'

'Fantastic Four: First Steps' also stars Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn

Pedro Pascal, who is all set to mark his MCU debut with Fantastic Four: First Steps, opened about taking help for the role from former Marvel stars.

As it was his first time playing a superhero in the Marvel universe, Pedro needed help and tips from an experienced member.

The 50-year-old admitted that he took help from some of his dear friends that includes Chris Evans, who has previously played Human Torch in 2005 and 2007 Fantastic Four movies.

The Last of Us star opened that he spoke a lot to Evans and Miles Teller before stepping into the shoes of Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic.

He told Entertainment Weekly, "I'm friends with Miles, I'm friends with Chris, and yeah, we talked about it… A lot”, he confessed while laughing.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the all-new action sci-fi movie will bring Pascal together with Joseph Quinn and Vanessa Kirby.

Prior to this, Pascal and Evans collaborated in a romantic comedy film along with Dakota Johnson titled, Materialists, directed by Oscar winning screenwriter Celine Song.