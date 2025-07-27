Tom Cruise ditches VIP perks to enjoy Oasis reunion concert

Oasis has been drawing A-listers to their historic reunion tour with the latest big name joining the list is Tom Cruise.

After nabbing a huge number of tickets, the Mission: Impossible star chose to enjoy the show with the crowd of 90,000 attendees rather than joining many celebrities in a hospitality box at Wembley Stadium.

In a video shared by rapper Goldie from the Friday, July 25 concert, Cruise, 63, was seen with her rumoured love interest Ana De Armas.

Reportedly, while millions of fans scrambled for tickets to the reunion with many limited to just four per person, the Top Gun actor reportedly pulled some strings.

It's said that he managed to secure up to 20 tickets so he could bring a group of friends along.

"Tom is excited to see the gig, and his friends were thrilled he was able to offer them tickets too," a source told the Mirror.

While Cruise enjoyed the concert with friends on Friday, Dua Lipa and her fiancé Callum Turner attended the show the following day.

The Grammy winner and the Masters of the Air star were spotted singing their hearts out to one of the band’s most iconic tracks, Don’t Look Back in Anger, during the band’s concert on Saturday, July 26.