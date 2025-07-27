Jamie Lee Curtis hints at retirement amid Hollywood’s ageing problem

Jamie Lee Curtis hints at retirement as she talks Hollywood’s ageing issue

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently hinted at her potential retirement as she reflects on Hollywood’s ageing problem.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the True Lies actress, who is daughter to celebrity parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, criticised the entertainment industry for treating older stars poorly.

“I witnessed my parents lose the very thing that gave them their fame and their life and their livelihood, when the industry rejected them at a certain age,” explained the 66-year-old.

The Last Showgirl actress noted, “I watched them reach incredible success and then have it slowly erode to where it was gone. And that’s very painful.”

Interestingly, Jamie revealed she has been “self-retiring” for 30 years.

“I have been prepping to get out, so that I don’t have to suffer the same as my family did. I want to leave the party before I’m no longer invited,” pointed out Halloween Ends actress.

Jamie previously slammed cosmetic procedure by wearing oversized plastic lips over the last few years.

Two months ago, the Trading Places actress told 60 Minutes that she once had plastic surgery at 25 after receiving a derogatory comment about her appearance.

However, she “regretted it immediately and have kind of sort of regretted it since”.

“The wax lips is my statement against plastic surgery,” stated The Bear star.

Jamie added, “I’ve been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who’ve disfigured themselves. The wax lips really send it home.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jamie will be seen in Freakier Friday, which is slated to release in theatres on August 8.

The actress has also confirmed that she will star in a Murder, She Wrote reboot.