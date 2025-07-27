James Gunn teases ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 song: Watch

James Gunn has recently announced the upgraded soundtrack of Peacemaker Season 2 at Peacefest over the weekend.

After wrapping up the panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con, the seasoned director took to the stage at Peacefest and revealed the show’s song from his favourite band.

“I am here to reveal right now — it is a song from my favourite band in the world that is objectively the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in the world, Foxy Shazam,” said the co-CEO of DC Studios.

James continued, “They’re gonna perform it for you guys, Oh Lord.”

Later on, at the event, The Suicide Squad movie-maker was spotted upstairs in a private terrace dancing to the song alongside his friends and wife, Peacemaker actress Jennifer Holland.

Earlier this evening, James told the panel about the upcoming season two of Peacemaker.

“I really like TV shows where the characters don’t just return every season and they’re the same exact characters. I want to see growth. I want to see change and sometimes regression,” explained the 58-year-old.

The director mentioned, “Peacemaker is a different guy this year.”

“He’s dealing with the demons he uncovered from the first season and trying to deal with them, and the world is not accepting him the way he is. They aren’t accepting him as a hero,” added James.

Meanwhile, Peacemaker Season 2 will premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.