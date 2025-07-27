Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ gets mixed reactions from fans

 
Sunday July 27, 2025
Hollywood

By Web Desk
July 27, 2025
Adam Sandler's return sparks buzz after 'Happy Gilmore 2' release

Happy Gilmore 2 recently sparked major online buzz as Netflix teased Adam Sandler’s return after the sequel’s release.

The 58-year-old actor, who garnered recognition for his portrayal of Happy Gilmore in the 1996 original, reprised his role in the newly released installment.

On Friday, July 25, Netflix dropped a snippet from the new project on X (formerly Twitter).

In the clip shared on X, Sandler’s character Happy Gilmore is seen hitting a massive shot with his golf club.

The caption of the post read, “Happy Gilmore 2 is now playing.”

Following the teaser, fans erupted in excitement and flooded the comments section.

One user wrote, “Why am I afraid this is going to suck?”

Another added, “Have low expectations. Hopefully I’m wrong.”

Heaping praise on the sequel, a third enthused, “Just watched. 10/10.”

Another fan shared, “Genuinely one of the funniest films I have ever seen in a long time. It’s a nostalgic wonder and I love the fact that it keeps the 90’s humour alive! I almost want to say they don’t make films like this anymore but I’m obviously wrong.”

Kyle Newacheck’s directorial features a star-studded line-up, including Benny Safdie, Jon Lovitz, Rob Schneider, Steve Buscemi, Bad Bunny, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Becky Lynch, Travis Kelce, Post Malone, and more.

For the unversed, Happy Gilmore 2 was released on Friday, July 25. 