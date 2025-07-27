Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ gets mixed reactions from fans

Happy Gilmore 2 recently sparked major online buzz as Netflix teased Adam Sandler’s return after the sequel’s release.
The 58-year-old actor, who garnered recognition for his portrayal of Happy Gilmore in the 1996 original, reprised his role in the newly released installment.
On Friday, July 25, Netflix dropped a snippet from the new project on X (formerly Twitter).
In the clip shared on X, Sandler’s character Happy Gilmore is seen hitting a massive shot with his golf club.
The caption of the post read, “Happy Gilmore 2 is now playing.”
Following the teaser, fans erupted in excitement and flooded the comments section.
One user wrote, “Why am I afraid this is going to suck?”
Another added, “Have low expectations. Hopefully I’m wrong.”
Heaping praise on the sequel, a third enthused, “Just watched. 10/10.”
Another fan shared, “Genuinely one of the funniest films I have ever seen in a long time. It’s a nostalgic wonder and I love the fact that it keeps the 90’s humour alive! I almost want to say they don’t make films like this anymore but I’m obviously wrong.”
Kyle Newacheck’s directorial features a star-studded line-up, including Benny Safdie, Jon Lovitz, Rob Schneider, Steve Buscemi, Bad Bunny, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Becky Lynch, Travis Kelce, Post Malone, and more.
For the unversed, Happy Gilmore 2 was released on Friday, July 25.
Jennifer Aniston faces disturbing memories as she gets ready for new project
Chad Michael Murray shares his storyline ideas for ‘A Cinderella Story’ part 2
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians 2’ is officially set to premiere on December 10
Billy Joel’s documentary ‘And So It Goes’ part one was premiered on July 18
‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ welcomes Iris Apatow, Edvin Ryding in next film
Helen Mirren marks her 80th birthday today