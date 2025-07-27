Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ gets mixed reactions from fans

Adam Sandler's return sparks buzz after 'Happy Gilmore 2' release

Happy Gilmore 2 recently sparked major online buzz as Netflix teased Adam Sandler’s return after the sequel’s release.

The 58-year-old actor, who garnered recognition for his portrayal of Happy Gilmore in the 1996 original, reprised his role in the newly released installment.

On Friday, July 25, Netflix dropped a snippet from the new project on X (formerly Twitter).

In the clip shared on X, Sandler’s character Happy Gilmore is seen hitting a massive shot with his golf club.

The caption of the post read, “Happy Gilmore 2 is now playing.”

Following the teaser, fans erupted in excitement and flooded the comments section.

One user wrote, “Why am I afraid this is going to suck?”

Another added, “Have low expectations. Hopefully I’m wrong.”

Heaping praise on the sequel, a third enthused, “Just watched. 10/10.”

Another fan shared, “Genuinely one of the funniest films I have ever seen in a long time. It’s a nostalgic wonder and I love the fact that it keeps the 90’s humour alive! I almost want to say they don’t make films like this anymore but I’m obviously wrong.”

Kyle Newacheck’s directorial features a star-studded line-up, including Benny Safdie, Jon Lovitz, Rob Schneider, Steve Buscemi, Bad Bunny, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Becky Lynch, Travis Kelce, Post Malone, and more.

For the unversed, Happy Gilmore 2 was released on Friday, July 25.