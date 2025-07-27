‘The Great White Hope’ star Marlene Warfield dies at 83

The Great White Hope star Marlene Warfield has passed away at the age of 83.

Her sister, Chequita Warfield, confirmed that the late actress, known for her feisty turns as the prostitute ex-girlfriend of James Earl Jones’ boxer in the 1970 romantic movie and on Broadway, breathed her last on April 6.

The New York born actress died following a tough battle with lung cancer at a hospital in Los Angeles, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to her role in the Martin Ritt-helmed movie, Marlene will be remembered for her performance as a young revolutionary in Network.

She also recurred in Maude as the Jamaica-born Victoria Butterfield, the titular character’s third and last regular housekeeper.

From 1977 to 78, Marlene appeared on the sixth and final season of the famed Norman Lear-created CBS sitcom that starred Bea Arthur.

Notably, the actress was preceded in death by her husband, William Horsey, to whom she was married from 1967 until his passing in 1993. Her brother, Earl, passed away in January 2024.

Apart from her sister, who announced her passing recently, survivors include Marlene's son, Keith; her grandson, Demetrius; and a cousin, percussionist Vivian Warfield.