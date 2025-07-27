Brittany Snow breaks silence on two-year hiatus from acting career

Brittany Snow has recently revealed why she took her two years hiatus from acting at 23.

The Pitch Perfect actress opened up that she started acting at the age of three as a child model.

But after working on John Tucker Must Die movie back in 2006, Brittany decided to take a break from Hollywood.

While speaking about her decision, the Hairspray actress revealed to PEOPLE that she was struggling with her mental health.

“I’m sort of a nervous person by nature, and acting is not always conducive for that, in terms of walking into an audition,” said the 39-year-old.

Brittany mentioned that she never thought to work again because “I felt like I had to restart my career”.

However, The Pacifier actress noted that the time off was actually an incredible step.

“It was hugely important for me to find out who I was. It was a restart, in a way, that gave me a clear path forward,” she told the outlet.

Now that Brittany is back in the game with The Hunting Wives, the actress still feels tentative about making it in the entertainment industry.

“I’m always wondering what my next job is going to be or if going to ‘make it,’ in a way. I think that’s the same for every actor — unless you’re Tom Cruise or something,” declared the actress.

Looking ahead, Brittany added, “I think as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realised that there’s so many different forms of success.”

“Success, to me, is the fact that I’m still doing this, and I love it even more now. I remind myself all the time that I didn’t give up,” she concluded.