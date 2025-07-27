'Spartacus: House of Ashur' brings blood and action

The Spartacus franchise is returning to Starz with a new series, Spartacus: House of Ashur, more than a decade after the original series ended.

The show's creator, Steven S. DeKnight, is back as showrunner, and the series promises to deliver the same level of action, drama, and bloodshed that fans of the original show have come to expect.

The series takes place in an alternate timeline where Ashur, played by Nick E. Tarabay, survives the events of Spartacus: Vengeance and is rewarded with a gladiator school for his treachery. "What if he lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled?" the show's description asks.

Ashur is now in charge of the ludus, but ruling a band of merciless gladiators is child's play compared to surviving the savage world of Roman politics.

DeKnight describes the show as "a history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit." With its premiere scheduled for winter 2025, fans won't have to wait much longer to see what's in store for Ashur and his gladiators.