Marissa Bode dishes out interesting details on ‘Wicked: For Good’

Marissa Bode has recently shared her thoughts on upcoming Wicked: For Good role at 2025 San Diego Comic-Con this week.

The American actress, who will return as Nessarose, Elphaba’s sister, in the second Wicked movie, served as a judge at the Her Universe Fashion Show.

Reflecting on Part Two of the movie, Marissa told Variety, “Just a little bit of playback from when I went in to do ADR.”

“It looks pretty spectacular,” said the 24-year-old.

The actress pointed out that there are several people who expressed excitement for the song, Wicked of the East.

“I really hope it delivers and people receive it well. If they don’t, that’s OK, too,” she mentioned.

Marissa opened up that there are many actresses on Broadway who have performed that song so strongly.

“There’s a lot of pressure there, but I was guided by a very great director [Jon M. Chu] and a very great team behind the scenes,” she admitted.

Before concluding, Marissa added, “I had the support when I needed it, and I’m very grateful for that, and I’m really anxious and excited to see how the audience receive it.”

Meanwhile, the forthcoming Wicked: For Good will release in cinemas on November 21.