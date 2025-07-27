James Gunn receives warm welcome at San Diego comic-con

James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, was celebrated with a hero's welcome at San Diego Comic-Con after the success of his film Superman.

The filmmaker attended two panels at the convention, including one for the HBO Max series Peacemaker, where he was greeted with a standing ovation in the packed Hall H.

Gunn's love for comics was evident as he choked up talking about the art and story of the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow mini-series, which will be the basis for the next movie from DC Studios.

"I make these kinds of movies because I respect and love what these people do so much, and I’m going to be very honest right now," Gunn said, his voice wavering.

"I was looking at the art that you guys did…and it touches me so deeply…it’s so beautiful. This is the art form that I grew up loving…It’s so wonderful what you do."

Gunn also took the opportunity to thank the comic book buffs in attendance, saying, "The reason I’m so happy to be here with you guys, is because this is the real fans here."

The audience loved hearing this, and Gunn's passion for comics and connection with fans was palpable.

Gunn also shared a personal anecdote with comic book creator Jim Lee, revealing that they both grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, and may have seen the classic Richard Donner-directed Superman on opening weekend at the same theater.

This shared experience highlighted the impact of comics on their lives and careers.

At the Peacemaker panel, Gunn's cast members portrayed him as a leader who inspires loyalty and creativity. Actor Frank Grillo joked about being asked to join the production for the show's second season, saying, "When James Gunn calls you, it’s not like, ‘Well, send me the script.’ It’s like, ‘You don’t have to send me anything. Just tell me when to show up’... When the call comes in, there’s no question I’m going to do this. It’s about the captain."