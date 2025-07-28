Sydney Sweeney dives into research for Kim Novak role

Sydney Sweeney excited to portray actress Kim Novak in 'Scandalous'

Sydney Sweeney absolutely cannot wait to step into the shoes of actress Kim Novak as she prepares for an upcoming role in Scandalous.

The Anyone But You star, who is currently gearing up to portray the legendary Vertigo actress in the upcoming drama, is already excited to start studying the character in detail.

The 27-year-old didn’t hesitate to admit she’s such a “sucker for homework” that she’d go to great lengths to prove she’s the right fit for the role of Novak.

In an exclusive interview with Bustle, she revealed the real reason she felt anxious about taking on the role.

She told the outlet, "There's so much research that you get to do, and I'm a sucker for homework.

"At the top of next year, I get to play Kim Novak, so I'm really excited to start studying her and learning everything I possibly can."

For those unfamiliar, Scandalous revolves around the romance between Novak, now 92, and the late Rat Pack singer Sammy Davis Jr., who will be portrayed by actor David Jonsson.

The actress has previously been widely known for her character in Euphoria.