George RR Martin shares his verdict on James Gunn’s ‘Superman’

George RR Martin has recently made bold statement about James Gunn's Superman.

In his blog post, the Game of Thrones creator wrote, “Supes and I are old friends, and this is one of the best Superman movies in a long time… maybe ever.”

“This new Superman reminds me of the version I used to read about when I was a kid, the strange visitor from another planet who came to Earth with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men,” said the author.

George noted in her blog that Superman “has always been an immigrant, an illegal immigrant”.

Gushing over James, the author stated, “The movie looks great, and the director did a great job with the casting.”

“Rachel Brosnahan was terrific as Lois Lane; I'd say it's between her and Margot Kidder for Best Lois Ever,” pointed out the author.

He continued, “There's no doubt whatsoever for the Best Lex.”

“Nicholas Hoult was far and away the Best Luthor of All Time, a truly chilling villain. The kid in the cape was excellent as well. I hope he gets to play Kal-El in another dozen movies,” he explained.

However, George added that the “kid in the cape is David Corenswet” who made his debut as Superman in the movie.

Meanwhile, Superman is in theatres now.