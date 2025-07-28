Jennifer Lopez laughs off major malfunction during birthday concert

Jennifer Lopez caught in major wardrobe malfunction during Warsaw concert

Jennifer Lopez was recently caught in a major wardrobe malfunction during her performance, which left a lasting impression on her fans.

During The Boy Next Door alum’s concert in Warsaw, Poland, on July 25, Lopez found herself in an awkward moment when her skirt abruptly fell to the ground as her dancers wished her a happy birthday.

The multi-hyphenate star didn’t lose her composure and handled the situation gracefully, as many observers noted.

After the malfunction, Lopez quickly chimed in, noting, "I'm out here in my underwear. That's gonna be everywhere."

Smiling through the moment, she jokingly added, "I'm glad they reinforced that costume. And I'm glad I had underwear on. I don't usually wear underwear."

She later tossed the skirt into the crowd, saying she didn’t feel like wearing it anyway.

Sharing unfiltered thoughts on the subject, one supporter commented, "She’s adorable and handled it like the pro she is."

Another wrote, "Life is too short."

This came hot on the heels of her massive birthday celebration on July 24, which she spent on the road with her dancers and crew, enjoying a three-tier cake.