Gwyneth Paltrow biographer drops bombshell news behind Astronomer ad deal

Gwyneth Paltrow accepted the Astronomer spokesperson deal for THIS reason

Gwyneth Paltrow took the internet by the storm after she partnered with Astronomer as their “temporary spokesperson” in the wake of kiss cam scandal at her ex-boyfriend Chris Martin’s show.

The 52-year-old actress surely made a big buck off the deal as her biographer, Amy Odell, revealed, who claims to have an insight into Paltrow’s business deals.

Odell, who recently wrote the book, Gwyneth: The Biography, shared that the Shakespeare in Love star was likely paid “millions” for her collaboration with the tech company.

The writer took to her Instagram on Saturday, July 26, and claimed that she has “exclusive information” about Paltrow’s “past endorsement deals,” most specifically how much she has earned for each partnership.

Paltrow “appeared at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia for a total of $1.6 million,” Odell alleged in the video. “She attended a launch party for Skims in late 2023 to promote their Swarovski collaboration for $250,000.”

Odell added, “Gwyneth had a bigger deal with Swarovski where she would earn $1.25 million in exchange for wearing Swarovski a certain number of times. She also received millions for endorsing other brands, like Copper Fit.”

The now-viral ad for Astronomer was shared on social media on Friday, July 25, which showed Paltrow saying, Hi, I’m Gwyneth Paltrow. I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300+ employees at Astronomer.”

Further into the video, the Goop founder pokes fun at the tech company’s CEO and HR officer’s scandal at a Coldplay concert without directly mentioning it.