Angelina Jolie eager to rekindle romance with Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp wants to rekindle a long-rumoured romance with Angelina Jolie.

In the recent findings by RadarOnline.com, a source revealed that both stars are looking to spark the romance by going out on secret dates when they are in the same cities.

“They've managed to get together in London and LA and even without anyone catching on because they're both very discreet and go to great efforts to stay under the radar,” shared an insider.

The source said, “They'll meet up in private suites at posh dinner spots and low-key clubs and play it cool, but it's stuck in this flirty see-saw zone for years.”

Another source mentioned that a lot of people in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s life believe she’s the reason he fell so hard for Amber Heard.

“Johnny was like a version of Angie – beautiful and independent,” remarked an insider.

“Angie is the kind of woman a man likes. She ticks the incredibly sensual-and-highly-respected-and-well-read, that type of wishlist,” mentioned a source.

Meanwhile, some insiders close to the Maleficent actress opened up that she’s totally engrossed by Johnny.

“Angie thinks the world of him. They were great fun together while filming The Tourist, and she's said he's a very special guy – a rare sort of intoxicating creature who's intriguing and inspires her creativity,” pointed out an insider.

A source added, “Some think she's hung up on Johnny. Of course he's not the world's most eligible bachelor, but she's not discounting him either.”