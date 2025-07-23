Adam Sandler addresses Jennifer Aniston’s new love in her life

Adam Sandler has recently made bold declaration on longtime pal Jennifer Aniston’s new romance with Jim Curtis.

While speaking at the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 on July 21, the Blended actor was asked if he was happy for Jennifer’s new love in her life.

“Come on, whatever is going on with Aniston, I’m happy for her,” he told Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the New York City event.

50 First Dates actor noted, “She’s just a solid human being, anything she’s doing. But I’m always wishing the best because I love her.”

Interestingly, Adam and Jennifer have been friends for decades as they appeared in three movies together over the years including Just Go With It, Murder Mystery and Murder Mystery 2.

It is pertinent to mention that Adam’s comments came after Jennifer had opened up about romantic relationship in a latest interview with Closer magazine.

“A good place to be is to be open to [love], but not seeking it,” stated the Friends alum.

Jennifer pointed out, “That way you don't put any pressure on the situation, and if it happens organically, then amazing.”

The actress shared she wanted to keep her love life private, adding, “No matter how long I have been in the industry, I will never get used to people thinking they have any sort of right to know about your personal life.”

Meanwhile, a source previously revealed to DailyMail.com that Jennifer is dating Jim and she’s very happy but she’s still “taking things slowly”.

They noted that the actress “feels very connected to Jim, as they have the same level of emotional intelligence, unlike some of her previous suitors”.