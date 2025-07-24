‘Michael’: Michael Jackson biopic release postponed to April

Michael Jackson biopic release pushed down to April

Michael Jackson’s highly anticipated biopic, titled Michael, has officially moved its release date to April 24, 2026, according to multiple industry outlets.

The Antoine Fuqua–directed film, starring Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson and written by Oscar nominee John Logan, will debut in theaters worldwide, including IMAX and premium formats.

This marks the third delay for the project.

Initially scheduled for April 18, 2025, production was later moved to October 3, 2025.

However, legal and creative complications, such as a settlement that barred dramatizing the 1993 allegations made by Jordan Chandler, prompted extensive rewrites and reshoots, particularly in the third act.

With a runtime expected to be around three and a half hours, the film is now being restructured and may even be split into two parts.

Michael stars Jaafar Jackson in the titular role, with a supporting cast that includes Colman Domingo (Joe Jackson), Nia Long (Katherine Jackson), Miles Teller (John Branca), Laura Harrier, Kat Graham, Larenz Tate, and Derek Luke.

Lionsgate will handle U.S. distribution, while Universal Pictures will manage international markets; Kino Films will distribute in Japan.

As a project endorsed by Jackson’s estate and backed by a staggering $155 million budget, Michael aims to present a nuanced portrait of the iconic entertainer, from child star to global icon, including both his achievements and legacy controversies.

Given its sweeping scope and the nature of its production challenges, Michael is poised to launch the spring 2026 film slate, potentially rivaling upcoming landmarks in music biopics that merge star power with complex storytelling.