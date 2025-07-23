Rachel Zegler looks smitten with new boyfriend

Rachel Zegler appeared to be under the spell of her new boyfriend Nathan Fernand during their recent outing.

The Snow White star looked completely enchanted when spotted walking together alongside her new flame in London.

On Tuesday, July 22, the lovebirds stepped out to take a stroll with their pet dog in Primrose Hill.

Throughout the laid back outing the 24-year-old actress couldn’t contain her smile while cosying up to her new beau, who works on her West End musical Evita.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actress wandered the streets in the capital city in a polka dots top with a plunging neckline paired with baggy jeans.

Meanwhile the backup dancer sported a white shirt with light blue jeans and completed the look with a matching baseball cap.

According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the couple appeared smitten with each other. In several snaps, Zegler could be seen leaning affectionately on Fernand, while he wrapped his arms around her, holding her close.

While it's unclear exactly when the Y2K actress and the breakdancer from Nottingham began dating, it’s believed they met during rehearsals for Evita, which started in April.

Fernand has previously performed in major stage productions like Hamilton and The Lion King.