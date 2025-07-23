Jason Momoa recalls starstruck meetup with Ozzy Osbourne

Jason Momoa recalled a moment with his childhood idol, Ozzy Osbourne, just weeks before the rock legend’s passing.

As tributes poured in following the death of the Black Sabbath frontman, the Aquaman star shared a heartfelt message on Tuesday, July 22.

"Love you @ozzyosbourne All my aloha @sharonosbourne and ohana. So grateful. RIP," he wrote alongside a photo of himself with Ozzy and the musician’s wife Sharon Osbourne, 72, taken at the rocker’s farewell concert in Birmingham, England, Ozzy’s hometown.

The Baywatch alum mourned the loss of the legendary musician just days after recounting his starstruck experience at Ozzy’s final live performance, which Momoa, 45, had hosted.

Four days before Osbourne’s death at age 76, the actor opened up about the encounter during a press junket for his upcoming Apple TV+ series Chief of War.

"I'm not going to lie to you — my month has been like bang, bang, bang, bang. July has been amazing," the Fast X actor told People. "To be at Sabbath, that's 13-year-old Jason going, like, 'Wow.' Hanging out with all my music rock gods and different friends — it's just pinch me. The come down is going to be brutal."

The farewell concert, titled Back to the Beginning, marked Ozzy’s first performance in 20 years alongside his Black Sabbath bandmates.

He performed while seated on a throne due to his battle with Parkinson’s disease, which he had been living with since his 2003 diagnosis.