Molly Gordon ‘can’t keep a secret’, spills ‘The Bear’ spoilers

Molly Gordon from 'The Bear' and 'Oh, Hi!'

Molly Gordon admits she’s not great at keeping TV secrets, especially when it comes to hit series The Bear.

The 29-year-old actress recently sat down with Logan Lerman to promote their romantic comedy Oh, Hi! and ended up confessing that she let a few spoilers slip during filming.

“I shot my stuff for The Bear before we shot this movie, which is crazy, because we shot it about a year ago,” she said during their chat with PEOPLE.

That’s when Lerman chimed in with a playful reminder, “You told me a little bit,” prompting Gordon to respond with a laugh, “Yeah. Sorry. You’re like, ‘You told me everything!’”

She shrugged it off with a grin, saying, “I can’t keep a secret.”

The dynamic between the two actors clearly goes beyond just co-stars.

Gordon, who also co-wrote Oh, Hi!, revealed that Lerman was her “first choice” for the male lead.

Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman

“I’ve been a big fan of his since I saw Perks of Being a Wallflower. But I also love this movie Shirley that he did a couple years ago. It’s completely underrated,” she said, praising both his acting and presence on set.

The film, which is now in theaters, follows a couple as their first romantic weekend getaway takes an unexpected turn. It's a quirky and fresh take on modern relationships, with the actors’ real-life bond adding a natural charm to their on-screen chemistry.

Gordon also reflected on the experience of working with both Lerman and The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White.

“They’re both lovely,” she said at a screening in New York on July 22. “That’s the similarity [between them]… But, yeah, I’m lucky. My job is easy.”

With Oh, Hi! now playing and The Bear available to stream on Hulu, fans of Gordon are getting plenty of opportunities to see her talent in action, even if she occasionally lets a spoiler or two slip.