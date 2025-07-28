Pete Davidson breaks cover with Elsie Hewitt after pregnancy news

Pete Davidson and his new girlfriend Elsie Hewitt made their debut public appearance together since their surprising pregnancy announcement.

Over the weekend the soon-parents-to-be graced the red carpet of the actor and comedian’s upcoming film, The Pickup, Los Angeles premiere.

The couple’s attendance at the Sunday event marked their first appearance a week after the English model and actress revealed via an Instagram post that she is expecting her first baby with the Saturday Night Live alum.

During the film premiere, Hewitt showed off her baby bump in a black body hugging sleeveless dress.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor and his partner posed together and shared some intimate moments at the red carpet.

The two were joined by other celebrities at the event which was held at Regal LA Live, including Keke Palmer and Eddie Murphy.

Davidson, who was previously linked with high profile celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, first sparked romance rumours with Hewitt in March.

Two months into their whirlwind romance, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at an event and weeks later sent fans into a frenzy with baby on the way news.