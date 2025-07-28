Justin Baldoni breaks social media silence amid Blake Lively legal drama

Justin Baldoni makes heartfelt statement during ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni spoke out for a major milestone moment after a long bout of silence on social media.

The 41-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram on Sunday, July 27, and celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary with wife, Emily Baldoni.

The Jane the Virgin star shared a picture of himself and Emily from their wedding day as they held onto each other, alongside an emotional caption.

“I’d marry you again and again and again and again… Happy anniversary my love. T W E L V E,” Justin wrote.

The post marked his first since more than two months of radio silence, as he faces his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively, in legal battle.

The legal drama started in December 2024 after Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin, accusing him of sexual harassment and creating a toxic environment for her on set, as well as orchestrating a smear campaign against the Gossip Girl alum.

Justin retaliated by filing a countersuit for defamation, however, the countersuit was later dismissed by the judge and ruled to be submitted with amendments.