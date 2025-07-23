Benedict Cumberbatch slams Hollywood, calling it ‘wasteful industry’

Benedict Cumberbatch has recently slammed Hollywood for being “a grossly wasteful industry”.

The actor made an appearance as a guest on the Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast where he talked about seeing wastefulness first-hand while preparing for his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Benedict opened up that he followed a strict diet by eating five meals a day to meet his calorie intake goal, which he called “horrific”.

“The exercise is great, and the end result is that you feel strong and you feel confident. You hold yourself better,” said the 49-year-old.

Sherlock actor continued, “You have a stamina through the exercise and the food that makes you last through the gig.”

“But it is horrific and I don’t like it personally. I think it’s horrific, eating beyond your appetite,” explained The Grinch actor.

Benedict however noted, “Going back to responsibility and resourcefulness and sustainability, it’s just like, what am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating.”

The Roses star shared that it’s not just food waste that makes the movie and television business a “grossly wasteful industry”.

“Think about set builds that aren’t recycled, think about transport, think about food, think about housing, but also light and energy,” she remarked.

Benedict further said, “The amount of wattage you need to create daylight and consistent light in a studio environment. It’s a lot of energy.”

Meanwhile, he added that actors do receive backlash when they speak out on “climate and excessive use of things” in the entertainment industry.

Reflecting on sustainability, Benedict declared, “You don’t have to give the crew plastic bottles. If you’re in the middle of a desert and you can’t get glass bottles there, fair enough, but we’re in the 21st century.”