Andrew Garfield breaks silence on ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ rumours

Andrew Garfield personally cleared the air about a third installment in The Amazing Spider-Man series, putting the rumours to rest.

While fans were hoping to see the 42-year-old actor suit up again for The Amazing Spider-Man 3, Garfield’s latest comments gently urged them to let go and appreciate the legacy his version of Spidey left behind.

In a new episode of GQ’s video series "Actually Me," where celebrities go undercover online to answer fan questions, the Tony winner tackled speculation around The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Disguised under the username "Actually Andrew Garfield," the Social Network star dropped unfiltered, candid and humorous responses to fan questions on platforms like Reddit, Instagram, Quora, and several others. .

Among them one Tiktok user asked, "Who tf said tasm 3 was coming out??? Pls i need sources [crying emoji]."

The We Live In Time actor replied bluntly, "It’s not happening, and I don’t believe it ever will."

He followed up with a gentle note "But sweet of you to want it to happen," offering comfort to the fan, who likely had no idea the reply came straight from the man behind the mask.

The Oscar-nominated actor first donned the Spidey suit in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, portraying Peter Parker as a sharp, socially awkward teen searching for answers about his parents' mysterious disappearance.

He returned for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014, which explored deeper emotional stakes, including the tragic death of Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone.

The film's lukewarm reception and the 2014 Sony hack ultimately led to the cancellation of future installments and Garfield's run as Spider-Man.

However, he made a surprise return in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), joining fellow Spider-Men Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in a multiverse crossover that gave his version of the character a much-needed redemptive arc.