Mia Goth reveals moving reaction to Jacob Elordi transformation

Mia Goth reveals her moving reaction to Jacob Elordi transformation

Mia Goth, who stars as Elizabeth Lavenza in Frankenstein, recalled her emotional reaction on seeing Jacob Elordi first time in his monstrous look.

The renowned classic written by Mary Shelly in 1818 has been adapted for the sincerest and ambitious version by Guillermo del Toro.

Goth in an interview with the Who What Wear, opened up about her reaction of witnessing Elordi’s transformation.

When asked about how she would describe the dresses and costumes used in the film, Goth said that they are "a master class in costumes."

"I think first and foremost, I actually felt quite emotional and emotional on Guillermo del Toro's part because I know what a deeply personal story this is for him," she added.

Sharing her reaction about Wuthering Heights actor, she continued, "For them to finally get to that point where they had their actor, they had their guy, and he was in the makeup and hair, I couldn't help but think what a special moment that was for Guillermo."

Goth also praised Elordi for staying "very grounded" throughout the project.

"I was taken by how comfortable Jacob was in the makeup and hair. He really owned it and he did a great job," she said.

The official synopsis of the film states, "A brilliant but egotistical scientist, who brings a monstrous creature to life in a daring experiment. The birth of the monster than ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation."

In addition to Elordi and Goth, the film also casts Charles Dance, Christoph Waltz and Oscar Isaac.

Following Frankenstein's limited release in theatres from October 17, it will premiere on Netflix on November 7.