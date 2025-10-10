Nicole Kidman opens up about feeling 'broken' after sudden split

Nicole Kidman dishes on facing challenges amid Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman talked about her feelings in detail in a new interview after filing for divorce from Keith Urban.

The 58-year-old actress shared that as she grows older, she has learned to be more open about what she goes through and share it with the world.

The Baby star said that she has reframed her thought process, and even if there is something “painful” and “devastating”, there is always a way through it.

Although “you’re going to feel like you’re broken, but if you move gently and slowly — and it can take an enormous amount of time — it does pass,” continued Kidman.

The Big Little Lies actress went on to add that as she grows older, she is able to think, “‘Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now,’ Or, ‘Maybe I haven’t been in this place, but I’ve experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it.’”

Despite the challenges she might be going through, Kidman said she is “grateful to be a part of this world. I’m grateful to be surviving as a woman, as an actress, and as a producer, professionally and personally.”

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress filed for divorce on September 30, a day after the news of her split broke out, after almost 20 years of marriage.