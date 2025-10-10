Cillian Murphy shares top four favourite films

Cillian Murphy shares his top four favourite films

Cillian Murphy picked his top films of all time during his appearance at the iconic Criterion Closet.

The Oscar-winning actor has starred in some of the biggest box office films, leaving a lasting impact, however, he recently gave fans a glimpse into his own favourites.

During his time at the Criterion Collection - a film distribution company that focuses on licensing, restoring and distributing important classic and contemporary films, the Oppenheimer star selected some movies he considers to be "classics."

The first film he picked from the shelf was La Piscine, a film that he said will "make you want to move to France."

Gushing about it he said that the beauty of the film lies in "what isn’t said, all the subject, and the energies that are happening between the characters."

Moving on to the next one he picked up Rosetta, directed by the Dardenne brothers, who Murphy called "tremendous."

"It’ll make you cry," Murphy said, adding, "It's exactly my type of film."

His third choice was a box set of John Cassavetes' films, about whom Murphy said, "This is very special to me because in, like, the early 2000s, I was in America and I wasn’t really happy with the sort of work I was doing."

He added, "And I wasn't really happy with my approach to acting, and everyone was like, 'Man you gotta watch Cassavetes.'"

For the forth movie Murphy revealed Code Unknown, a 2000 thriller that he called "formative" for him. He added that the opening sequence of the film is something he will "never forget."

He concluded his trip on a a collection of Wes Anderson films, which came in a fittingly colourful box, which he found amusing, calling it a "beautiful thing."

While these were Murphy’s top picks that left an impact on his life. Meanwhile, his new film Steve is also leaving its mark on audience across the world.

Steve was released on October 3 on Netflix.