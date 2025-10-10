Jennifer Aniston recalls how parents used her as a pawn after nasty divorce

Jennifer Aniston has recently recalled how her parents used her as a “pawn” after they had a nasty divorce.

The Friends alum revealed that her parents John Aniston and Nancy Down didn’t have a smooth relationship and how she became a “pawn” as both of them wanted to get even with each other.

Jennifer, who was nine years old at the time her parents split, told Harper’s Bazaar, “Their divorce was not amicable in any way, shape or form.”

“It was a time when there wasn't a lot of awareness of how to behave for the sake of the kid,” remarked the 56-year-old.

Jennifer admitted, “That was the least of my parents’ worries – it was more, how could they hurt each other? And I was just a pawn.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Murder Mystery actress opened up that her parents’ divorce led her to go to therapy.

“I had a lot of therapy in my life and it has prevented me from going into rages,” explained Jennifer.

In the same interview, the Morning Show star discussed ageism, saying, “The societal idea of an expiration date just doesn’t exist anymore – it’s an old ideology.”

'We’re here and we’re more than half the population and would any of you schmucks be here if it weren’t for us anyway?” she argued.

Meanwhile, Jennifer added, “The wisdom older women have to contribute is quite extraordinary, and it’s one of the areas where we’ve seen genuine progress in the film world.”