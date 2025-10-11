Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley ‘Hamnet’ first teaser trailer released

Hamnet starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley dropped its first trailer.

The movie is based on Maggie O'Farrell's bestselling novel.

Directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, its lead cast includes Paul Mescal plays Shakespeare, and Jessie Buckley is his wife, renamed Agnes in the book and movie.

Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn also stars in the film.

The film is about Agnes struggles to come to terms with the loss of their only son, Hamnet which eventually inspired the classic piece of literature, Hamlet.

Earlier this year, the movie won top prize at the Toronto International Film Festival, known as the People's Choice Award.

During the acceptance speech, the director said, "I'd like to share that I was very lonely when I was young."

"And I wrote stories and I drew manga, and I put them on the Internet so that I could read the comments and the reactions of strangers," she added. "Whether they liked them or not, I felt connected to them, and suddenly the world is a little less of a lonely place and life seems to have more meaning."

Hamnet will release in selected theatres on Thanksgiving Day on November 27 and then will have its worldwide premiere on December 12.