Andrew Garfield sparks buzz over Spider-Man’s return in ‘Secret Wars’

Andrew Garfield has left fans spiralling over his possible comeback in Avengers: Secret Wars, following his role in Spider-Man: No way Home.

The upcoming movie was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, with Russo brothers confirmed as directors and producers and Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom.

In addition to Downey Jr, Fantastic Four will also reprise their role following their role in Doomsday.

Given the return of A-lister stars, Garfield teased his fans with possibility of his comeback to Marvel too.

Speaking to MTV about it, he said, "You'll find out! Whatever response I’m having, is it exasperation? Is it? I don’t know. You’ll find out."

Previously, Spider-Man fans were treated to triple dose of their beloved superhero when Garfield shared the screen with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Given his latest admission about the expected role in new film, he also revealed that he kept his role in No Way Home a secret for two years.

"I lied to people for a good two years. I lied to the internet for two years and it felt great. It was fun to keep it secret," he said.

While nothing official has been confirmed yet about Garfield returning in Secret Wars, Marvel is currently gearing up for the release of highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday, which is slated for release on December 18, 2026.