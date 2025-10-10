Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi offer first glimpse of daughter

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi gave fans a rare glimpse of their baby girl.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, October 9, the Stranger Things star shared a montage of photos and a video, among which one photo captured the family of three.

The Enola Holmes 3 co-actors and their little one appeared to be on the It's a Small World ride at one of the Disney parks as they cuddled together for the sweet photo.

The 21-year-old British actress and her husband were leaning on each other, gazing down at their baby, whose face have been blurred to maintain her privacy.

"My t swift october [maple leaf emoji]," the Modern Family alum captioned the social media post.

Legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s son and the Damsel actress announced they'd welcomed their first baby together via adoption via an Instagram post in August, a year after getting secretly married in May 2024.

"This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," she wrote in the post then. "And then there were 3."

Since the new addition in the family, Brown and Bongiovi has shared a few photos of baby carriers and strollers on their Instagram accounts but the latest photos marked the first official glimpse of their baby girl, whose name hasn't been revealed yet.