Jacob Elordi hails Guillermo del Toro ‘Frankenstein’ for its hopeful theme

Jacob Elordi praised director Guillermo del Toro for unfolding the heart breaking yet, hopeful story of Frankenstein on silver screen.

Originally written by Mary Shelly in 1818, it follows story of "A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a monstrous creature to life in a daring experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation."

Oscar Isaac stars as the tragic scientist Victor Frankenstein and Elordi as the Frankenstein Creature.

During the film in Los Angeles, the Euphoria actor in conversation with USA Today weighed in on the characteristics of The Creature.

He said, "The Creature represents our beauty and our innocence, which I think is something we're all greatly disconnected with at the moment."

Elordi continued that in Frankenstein, the Creature "decides that, regardless of all the hell and the anguish and the suffering … he's going to live. I carry that with me after making the film, and I'm incredibly grateful to Guillermo for sort of singing that song of hope."

Elsewhere, during the event, Isaac also echoed the sentiments saying that The Creature "really show you that the world tells you what you are."

The cast also includes Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Ineson.

Frankenstein is set for limited release on October 17 till its premiere on Netflix on November 7.