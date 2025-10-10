Scarlett Johansson set to take on iconic role in ‘Tangled’ remake

Tangled live-action remake has received greenlight from Disney and has begun to move forward with the casting procedure.

Following the pause on production in April, Michael Gracey, the director of The Greatest Showman, is attached to direct the remake of Disney’s 2010’s classic.

Though casting has not yet begun, Scarlett Johansson is being eyed to star as Mother Gothel, the evil captor of Rapunzel, originally voiced by Donna Murphy.

The hit film follows the story of Princess Rapunzel (voiced by Mandy Moore), who have magical, long, blonde hair, escapes her secluded tower with the help of an outlaw, Flynn Rider (voiced by Zachary Levi).

Since the release of Tangled, the animated film has two spinoffs, 2021 short film Tangled Ever After and the 2017 TV series Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

The film also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song I See the Light.

Previously, on its 10th anniversary Moore and Levi, reunited in a video for Walt Disney Animation Studios.

"It was such an immense pleasure and joy," Moore said. "Like Zach has said many of times, a bucket-list opportunity and experience, and one I'll never forget. It's just endless gratitude for all of the support people have shown the film over the years."

"Thank you for believing in the film then, for continuing to believe in it now. For sharing it, for being enthusiastic about it," Levi said.