'Minecraft' sequel officially announced with release date

Warner Bros. and Legendary have officially announced the sequel to the hit video game adaptation, A Minecraft Movie, with a release date set for July 23, 2027.

The first film was a massive success, grossing $957.8 million globally and becoming the second-highest-grossing movie of the year.

Jared Hess returns to direct the sequel and will co-write the script with Chris Galletta. The production team includes Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Roy Lee, Eric McLeod, Kayleen Walters, Torfi Frans Ólafsson, and Jason Momoa, who starred in the original film.

The main cast, including Jack Black, Sebastian Hansen, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Coolidge, may reprise their roles, although no official confirmation has been made.

The original movie's success caught studio insiders off guard, with its $163 million domestic opening and $313 million global debut setting a new record for video game movie adaptations.

The film's viral "chicken jockey" moment also sparked widespread attention and enthusiasm among teen viewers.