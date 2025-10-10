Bradley Cooper, Margot Robbie set to star in 'Ocean’s Eleven' prequel

Bradley Cooper and Margot Robbie are finally teaming up to grace the silver screen after years of looking forward to working together.

The Maestro actor and Barbie star are in talks to star in the upcoming sequel to Ocean’s Eleven.

The sequel is set to reveal what happened before Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his team pulled off the ultimate casino heist in 2001.

According to Variety, the deal is yet to be finalised for both the A-list stars.

However, the outlet reports that Lee Issac Chung will take over Jay Roach, who was previously announced as the prequel’s director.

Carrie Solomon is working on the screenplay, which is, based on earlier reports, expected to take place in 1960s Europe.

While its title is yet to be announced, the film is set to start shooting next year.

Previously, Robbie was rumoured to be joining the prequel with Ryan Gosling as Danny Ocean's parents in the film.

During the premiere of The Boys in the Boat, Clooney reacted to the news, saying, "Yeah! Margot Robbie is my mother? I've always thought that," he said. "Ryan Gosling is my father. Now, when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly."

In addition to Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and the late Bernie Mac also starred in the 2001 film.